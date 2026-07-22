Europe's Electrification Strategy: Economic Necessity or Imminent Industry Risk?

Europe is embarking on an ambitious journey to double its electricity consumption by 2040, potentially slashing energy import costs by a staggering €260 billion each year.

Central to this undertaking is the Electrification Action Plan, which targets increasing electricity's share in energy consumption. The plan promises to reshape sectors like transport and industry but grapples with existing high electricity costs.

Despite strides in renewable energy, Europe's heavy reliance on fossil fuels persists, posing existential threats to industry competitiveness and energy security in a geopolitical climate characterized by fluctuating fuel markets.