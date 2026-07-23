Tesla's Sluggish Robotaxi Rollout: Unfulfilled Promises and Investor Woes
Tesla's robotaxi rollout is progressing slower than expected. Despite plans for rapid expansion, the service is limited to a few U.S. cities and faces regulatory challenges. This slow pace has led to a significant drop in Tesla's stock value, causing investor concerns despite earlier high expectations.
- Country:
- United States
Tesla's much-anticipated robotaxi network, which CEO Elon Musk predicted would reach half the U.S. population by 2025, is experiencing a slower expansion than projected. During a recent earnings call, Musk and his team presented a more cautious view, revealing that the service has only launched in select cities in Texas and Florida.
Despite customers traveling 2.5 million miles, including 380,000 unsupervised miles, Tesla's robotaxi service remains far behind Alphabet's Waymo, which has clocked over 220 million autonomous miles. Analysts highlight Tesla's perceived edge in scalability but also note the slower-than-expected progress, which led to a 17% drop in its stock price this year.
Elaborating on the hindrances, Tesla executives emphasized varying regulatory requirements across cities and the need to resolve operational challenges before wider deployment. The company intends to expand its robotaxi service to additional metro areas, despite limited launches and coverage in Dallas, Houston, and Miami.