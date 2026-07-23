Tesla's Sluggish Robotaxi Rollout: Unfulfilled Promises and Investor Woes

Tesla's much-anticipated robotaxi network, which CEO Elon Musk predicted would reach half the U.S. population by 2025, is experiencing a slower expansion than projected. During a recent earnings call, Musk and his team presented a more cautious view, revealing that the service has only launched in select cities in Texas and Florida.

Despite customers traveling 2.5 million miles, including 380,000 unsupervised miles, Tesla's robotaxi service remains far behind Alphabet's Waymo, which has clocked over 220 million autonomous miles. Analysts highlight Tesla's perceived edge in scalability but also note the slower-than-expected progress, which led to a 17% drop in its stock price this year.

Elaborating on the hindrances, Tesla executives emphasized varying regulatory requirements across cities and the need to resolve operational challenges before wider deployment. The company intends to expand its robotaxi service to additional metro areas, despite limited launches and coverage in Dallas, Houston, and Miami.