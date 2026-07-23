Haryana CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Avoiding NEET Discussion

In a recent address, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini questioned Congress stalwart Rahul Gandhi's reluctance to discuss the NEET examination issue in Parliament. Saini accused the opposition leader of evading crucial discussions and inciting student protests to political advantage.

During a press briefing in Rohtak, CM Saini criticized opposition parties for allegedly politicizing student protests and hindering parliamentary functions. The Chief Minister called for an end to what he termed as 'cheap politics,' emphasizing the central government's commitment to addressing student concerns and ensuring educational welfare.

Highlighting government measures, Saini emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritizes empowering youth and warned against those attempting to compromise their future. He also mentioned plans for fast-track courts to swiftly address examination paper leak cases, asserting that guilty parties would face stringent actions.