Haryana CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Avoiding NEET Discussion

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini critiqued Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for avoiding parliamentary discussion on the NEET issue. He accused Gandhi and opposition parties of politicizing student protests while affirming the government's commitment to students' welfare and ensuring strict action against paper leak offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 19:30 IST
Haryana CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Avoiding NEET Discussion
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a recent address, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini questioned Congress stalwart Rahul Gandhi's reluctance to discuss the NEET examination issue in Parliament. Saini accused the opposition leader of evading crucial discussions and inciting student protests to political advantage.

During a press briefing in Rohtak, CM Saini criticized opposition parties for allegedly politicizing student protests and hindering parliamentary functions. The Chief Minister called for an end to what he termed as 'cheap politics,' emphasizing the central government's commitment to addressing student concerns and ensuring educational welfare.

Highlighting government measures, Saini emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritizes empowering youth and warned against those attempting to compromise their future. He also mentioned plans for fast-track courts to swiftly address examination paper leak cases, asserting that guilty parties would face stringent actions.

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