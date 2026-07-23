Unveiling the Mysteries of the Cosmos: From Byzantine Wrecks to Binary Star Explosions
Recent scientific discoveries highlight a Byzantine shipwreck off Croatia, thought to have carried a high-ranking individual, findings that reshape our understanding of historic trade routes. Astronomers also identify two massive stars in a binary system that exploded, and spot a peculiar planetary system in the Milky Way, challenging existing knowledge.
- Country:
- Croatia
Archaeologists have announced a groundbreaking finding from a Byzantine-era shipwreck off Croatia's southern coast, believed to have transported a distinguished passenger, as indicated by the gold jewelry discovered beside the wreck.
Astronomers have detected signs of two massive companion stars from a binary system that erupted in a powerful stellar explosion known as a supernova, leaving behind glowing gas clouds.
Scientific investigations into an unorthodox planetary system in the Milky Way reveal a unique arrangement challenging conventional definitions, featuring a red dwarf, brown dwarf, and a massive Jupiter-like planet.