Rising Death Toll in Chongqing Landslide Disaster

The death toll from a recent landslide in the southwestern city of Chongqing, China, has increased to 11, as per reports by state media on Thursday.

There are still 50 individuals missing and 10 injured in the catastrophe. Teams specializing in recovery efforts are actively searching for those who are still unaccounted for, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The landslide occurred when a mountainside collapsed on July 17, with the initial death toll reported as eight. Authorities continue to manage the aftermath of this devastating incident.