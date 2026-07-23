Rising Death Toll in Chongqing Landslide Disaster

The death toll from a recent landslide in Chongqing, China, has reached 11, with 50 people still missing and 10 injured. Specialized teams are working to recover those unaccounted for. Initially, the confirmed deaths stood at eight. The incident occurred on July 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 20:23 IST
Rising Death Toll in Chongqing Landslide Disaster
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  • Country:
  • China

The death toll from a recent landslide in the southwestern city of Chongqing, China, has increased to 11, as per reports by state media on Thursday.

There are still 50 individuals missing and 10 injured in the catastrophe. Teams specializing in recovery efforts are actively searching for those who are still unaccounted for, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The landslide occurred when a mountainside collapsed on July 17, with the initial death toll reported as eight. Authorities continue to manage the aftermath of this devastating incident.

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