OPEC+ Expected to Boost Oil Output Despite Geopolitical Tensions

OPEC+ nations are anticipated to agree on increasing their oil output targets in a meeting scheduled for August 2, despite geopolitical challenges such as the U.S. conflict with Iran. The expected raise is about 188,000 barrels per day, similar to previous months. Official confirmation is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 22:11 IST
OPEC+ Expected to Boost Oil Output Despite Geopolitical Tensions
  • Country:
  • Russia

Sources suggest that members of the OPEC+ alliance, consisting of key oil-producing nations, are set to increase their output targets come September. This decision is expected during their meeting on August 2, even as geopolitical tensions, like the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, pose challenges.

The core members—Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan, and Oman—are likely planning to boost production by approximately 188,000 barrels per day. This anticipated increase follows similar hikes in June, July, and August, according to sources.

Despite the circulating reports, there has been no official comment from OPEC or Russian officials. The sources requested anonymity, emphasizing that a final decision is still pending.

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