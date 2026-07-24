Hunger Looms for Gazans Amid Declining Aid Flows

More than two-thirds of Gazans could face severe hunger by the end of the year due to reduced aid flows, according to a global hunger monitor. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report highlighted that gains made in reducing malnutrition following the 2025 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are now at risk.

The report revealed that food consumption remains inadequate, forcing some households to resort to begging and scavenging. From mid-April to June, about 59% of Gaza's population was already experiencing acute hunger, with numbers expected to increase to 67% by December.

Israel has refuted claims that it restricts food entry into Gaza, while accusations against Hamas continue regarding the misuse of aid supplies. Meanwhile, aid agencies warn of a looming collapse of water and sanitation systems within the enclave.