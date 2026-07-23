France's Stand Against Tesla's Full Self-Driving Software in EU

France has taken a distinctive stand against Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, citing significant safety concerns, according to the nation's transportation minister.

This is the first time an EU government has publicly opposed the Dutch-led push to approve this technology for widespread use across Europe. French officials underscore the necessity of prioritizing public safety over technological advancements.

The Netherlands had given a provisional green light to FSD, inspiring other nations such as Belgium and Denmark to follow suit. However, France remains cautious, insisting more must be done to ensure the technology meets stringent safety standards before receiving approval.