France's Stand Against Tesla's Full Self-Driving Software in EU
France has opposed Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software due to safety concerns, marking the first EU government rejection. The decision contrasts with several European countries that have provisionally approved the technology. France's transportation minister emphasized the need for more safety measures before authorization.
- Country:
- France
France has taken a distinctive stand against Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, citing significant safety concerns, according to the nation's transportation minister.
This is the first time an EU government has publicly opposed the Dutch-led push to approve this technology for widespread use across Europe. French officials underscore the necessity of prioritizing public safety over technological advancements.
The Netherlands had given a provisional green light to FSD, inspiring other nations such as Belgium and Denmark to follow suit. However, France remains cautious, insisting more must be done to ensure the technology meets stringent safety standards before receiving approval.
ALSO READ
-
Market Mayhem: Oil Spikes & Tech Woes Hit Stocks
-
Carrefour Surpasses Expectations with Robust Q2 Sales Performance
-
Carrefour Sees Impressive Q2 Sales Surge
-
Market Turbulence: Oil Soars, Tech Stumbles, and Borrowing Costs Surge
-
Wall Street Under Pressure: AI Spending Concerns and Middle East Tensions Shake Markets