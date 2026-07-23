France's Stand Against Tesla's Full Self-Driving Software in EU

France has opposed Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software due to safety concerns, marking the first EU government rejection. The decision contrasts with several European countries that have provisionally approved the technology. France's transportation minister emphasized the need for more safety measures before authorization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 22:17 IST
France's Stand Against Tesla's Full Self-Driving Software in EU
  • Country:
  • France

France has taken a distinctive stand against Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, citing significant safety concerns, according to the nation's transportation minister.

This is the first time an EU government has publicly opposed the Dutch-led push to approve this technology for widespread use across Europe. French officials underscore the necessity of prioritizing public safety over technological advancements.

The Netherlands had given a provisional green light to FSD, inspiring other nations such as Belgium and Denmark to follow suit. However, France remains cautious, insisting more must be done to ensure the technology meets stringent safety standards before receiving approval.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Asia Needs Transition Finance, Not Just Green Finance, to Achieve Net-Zero Goals: World Bank

AI Won't Replace Most Jobs in Turkey Yet, but Workforce Reform Cannot Wait: World Bank

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026