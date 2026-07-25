Italian Offer: Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Fedorov Courted by Rome

In a recent development, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto extended an advisory role to Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's recently dismissed Defence Minister. Crosetto reportedly contacted Fedorov shortly after his dismissal, inviting him to join his team in Rome.

Guido Crosetto expressed that Fedorov was 'moved' by the offer, which he saw as a gesture of respect and friendship. Crosetto praised Fedorov's role in military innovation in Ukraine, highlighting his influence in reshaping battlefield strategies amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Despite the protests following his ousting, Fedorov remains a pivotal figure, credited with advancing Ukraine's use of drones and defense reforms. Although President Zelenskiy offered him alternative roles, Fedorov insists he will not take any post besides his former ministry role.