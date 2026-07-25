Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has accused Ukraine of perpetrating 'energy terrorism' following alleged attacks on Kazakhstan's Caspian Pipeline Consortium facilities. The attacks on the Black Sea-linked export terminal compelled Kazakhstan to curtail oil production, highlighting vulnerabilities in global energy supply.

The attacks, described as international terrorism, reportedly also target the United States due to American stakeholder interests in the consortium. Peskov emphasized the potential danger of these incidents.

The halt in CPC pipeline operations, responsible for nearly 2% of global oil exports, exacerbates existing energy concerns linked to geopolitical instability, including disruptions from Gulf producers.