Energy Tensions: Suspected Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Caspian Pipeline
Kremlin's Dmitry Peskov labeled suspected Ukrainian attacks on the Caspian Pipeline as 'energy terrorism.' Kazakhstan reduced oil production due to these attacks, impacting the global oil market. The incidents, seen as targeting Kazakhstan, Russia, and the U.S., heightened energy security concerns amidst global tensions.
- Country:
- Russia
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has accused Ukraine of perpetrating 'energy terrorism' following alleged attacks on Kazakhstan's Caspian Pipeline Consortium facilities. The attacks on the Black Sea-linked export terminal compelled Kazakhstan to curtail oil production, highlighting vulnerabilities in global energy supply.
The attacks, described as international terrorism, reportedly also target the United States due to American stakeholder interests in the consortium. Peskov emphasized the potential danger of these incidents.
The halt in CPC pipeline operations, responsible for nearly 2% of global oil exports, exacerbates existing energy concerns linked to geopolitical instability, including disruptions from Gulf producers.