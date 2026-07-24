Navigating the Narrowing Straits: Shipping Challenges in the Middle East

Daily vessel transits through the crucial Strait of Hormuz have remained steady, with three each day for the last three days, preliminary shiptracking data reveals. This comes amid heightened shipping risks in the Middle East and a surge in oil prices back to $100 per barrel.

The analytics firm Kpler reported that three vessels navigated the Strait of Hormuz daily from July 22 to July 24. On Friday, a very large crude carrier, Romania Prosperity, appeared off Fujairah with Murban crude, though its final destination remains unclear. Meanwhile, two empty bulk carriers were spotted exiting the strait into the Gulf.

The Bab el-Mandeb strait also saw heightened activity, with 32 vessel transits on July 23. Of these, nine carried crude oil, including two tankers bound for China. In a strategic move, ships are considering alternate routes through the Suez Canal, potentially extending voyages threefold, as Saudi Aramco explores additional loading points outside traditional Red Sea ports.