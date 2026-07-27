Surge in AI Capital Goods Orders Spurs Robust U.S. Economic Growth

The U.S. economy witnessed a notable upswing in June as orders for key manufactured capital goods surged, fueled significantly by investment in artificial intelligence. Data released by the Commerce Department indicated an upward revision in May's figures, showcasing a robust economic outlook despite geopolitical uncertainties.

This economic resilience, underscored by a strong demand for computers, electronic products, and electrical equipment, has helped offset the negative impacts of the ongoing Middle East conflict and persisting trade tariffs. Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS, emphasized that corporate America's capital expenditures, particularly in tech, are pivotal in sustaining economic growth.

The report also highlighted a notable rebound in durable goods orders. Despite a drop in transportation equipment orders, civilian aircraft orders increased, hinting at an optimistic manufacturing sector supported by inventory restocking, tax rebates, and a steady AI spending boom.