Wall Street's Upturn: A Pause in Conflict Spurs Market Optimism

On Monday, Wall Street's main indexes strengthened following a temporary pause in hostilities between the United States and Iran. This development increased risk appetite among investors ahead of a significant week filled with earnings reports, economic data releases, and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

Stocks sensitive to energy prices saw gains, but energy firms like Occidental Petroleum and Exxon Mobil suffered due to a 6.7% fall in Brent crude prices. Meanwhile, major airlines and cruise operators posted notable advances. Despite the temporary calm, concerns over Middle East tensions persisted, especially about the crucial Strait of Hormuz shipping routes.

The Federal Reserve's new chair, Kevin Warsh, has left market watchers guessing about future monetary policy. Though a rate hike this week seems unlikely, data suggest a probable increase later this year. The upcoming release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index could further influence expectations. Major indexes such as the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all experienced rises, guided by gains in communication services and tech trade performance.