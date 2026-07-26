Shein's IPO Journey: $99 Million Loss Amid Regulatory Changes

Online retailer Shein reported a $99 million quarterly loss due to decreased sales following the U.S.'s removal of an import duty exemption on small packages and a one-time accounting charge, according to pre-IPO financial records presented on Sunday.

The financial documents reveal that Shein's net income dropped significantly from $395 million a year prior, reflecting pressures on the company due to increased operational costs, regulatory scrutiny in pivotal markets, and the fading pandemic-driven online shopping surge.

Shein, once valued at $100 billion, now seeks a valuation between $40 to $50 billion as it prepares for a Hong Kong IPO amid ongoing trade tensions and regulatory challenges posed by the U.S. and Europe.