Shein's IPO Journey: $99 Million Loss Amid Regulatory Changes
Shein posted a $99 million loss due to changes in U.S. import duties and accounting charges as it moves towards a Hong Kong IPO. Key markets like the U.S. and Europe have imposed new duties impacting sales. The company aims for a valuation between $40-$50 billion, despite slowing growth.
- Country:
- United States
Online retailer Shein reported a $99 million quarterly loss due to decreased sales following the U.S.'s removal of an import duty exemption on small packages and a one-time accounting charge, according to pre-IPO financial records presented on Sunday.
The financial documents reveal that Shein's net income dropped significantly from $395 million a year prior, reflecting pressures on the company due to increased operational costs, regulatory scrutiny in pivotal markets, and the fading pandemic-driven online shopping surge.
Shein, once valued at $100 billion, now seeks a valuation between $40 to $50 billion as it prepares for a Hong Kong IPO amid ongoing trade tensions and regulatory challenges posed by the U.S. and Europe.
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