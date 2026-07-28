From TikTok Fame to Courtroom Drama: The D4vd Murder Case Unfolds

The indie pop singer D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, faces trial accused of murdering a 14-year-old girl. Known for his viral TikTok success and a major-label deal, Burke, 21, allegedly killed the teenager to conceal their relationship. Evidence presented includes gory crime-scene photos and financial details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 06:10 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 06:10 IST
From TikTok Fame to Courtroom Drama: The D4vd Murder Case Unfolds
  • Country:
  • United States

Los Angeles prosecutors have charged indie pop singer David Anthony Burke, also known by his stage name D4vd, with the murder of a 14-year-old girl. The judge ruled there is enough evidence to proceed to trial, where Burke faces accusations of murder, mutilation, and child sexual abuse.

Burke, whose quick rise to fame began as a viral TikTok musician, was arrested after his alleged involvement in the brutal homicide of his underage girlfriend. Prosecutors argue the murder was to silence the girl's threats of revealing their clandestine relationship.

The singer-songwriter's arrest disrupted his successful music career, which included a lucrative major-label deal. With his trial ahead, the case has captured public attention, intertwining elements of fame, jealousy, and alleged homicide.

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