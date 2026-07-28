Twin Tremors Rock Qinghai Province

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Xinghai county in Qinghai province, northwest China, on Tuesday morning at 11:16 a.m. local time, as reported by the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Shortly after, a second earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit the same county 18 minutes later. The China Earthquake Networks Centre confirmed these events.

Both earthquakes had a focal depth of 10 km and occurred roughly 244 km from Qinghai's capital, Xining.