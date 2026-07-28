Twin Tremors Rock Qinghai Province

Two significant earthquakes hit Qinghai's Xinghai county in northwestern China, with magnitudes of 5.7 and 5.8. The first quake occurred at 11:16 a.m. local time, followed by a second tremor 18 minutes later. Both had a focal depth of 10 km and were approximately 244 km from Xining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 09:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 09:26 IST
Twin Tremors Rock Qinghai Province
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  • Country:
  • China

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Xinghai county in Qinghai province, northwest China, on Tuesday morning at 11:16 a.m. local time, as reported by the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Shortly after, a second earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit the same county 18 minutes later. The China Earthquake Networks Centre confirmed these events.

Both earthquakes had a focal depth of 10 km and occurred roughly 244 km from Qinghai's capital, Xining.

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