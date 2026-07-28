Twin Tremors Rock Qinghai Province
Two significant earthquakes hit Qinghai's Xinghai county in northwestern China, with magnitudes of 5.7 and 5.8. The first quake occurred at 11:16 a.m. local time, followed by a second tremor 18 minutes later. Both had a focal depth of 10 km and were approximately 244 km from Xining.
- Country:
- China
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Xinghai county in Qinghai province, northwest China, on Tuesday morning at 11:16 a.m. local time, as reported by the China Earthquake Networks Centre.
Shortly after, a second earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit the same county 18 minutes later. The China Earthquake Networks Centre confirmed these events.
Both earthquakes had a focal depth of 10 km and occurred roughly 244 km from Qinghai's capital, Xining.