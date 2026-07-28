Kyrgyzstan in Talks with Russia to Address Fuel Shortages

Kyrgyzstan is pursuing negotiations with Russia to secure fuel supplies as Moscow faces difficulties due to Ukrainian drone strikes. This disruption has caused local shortages as Kyrgyzstan imports over 90% of its gasoline from Russia.

In response to these shortages, Kyrgyz authorities implemented an indefinite ban on the export of petroleum products in July. The government has sought alternative solutions by signing contracts with Belarus and China for diesel and jet fuel supplies and reaching out to neighboring nations for aid.

Despite these efforts, Deputy Prime Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev did not disclose specific quantities or timelines for the ongoing discussions with Russia.