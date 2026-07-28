Congress Criticizes Pentagon for Delayed $400M Aid to Ukraine

The Trump administration has delayed the disbursement of $400 million in aid for Ukraine until fiscal year 2029, frustrating Congress. Zelenskiy is set to meet Trump to discuss defense needs. Senators question the delay amid ongoing conflict with Russia, while existing bipartisan support for Ukraine hangs in uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 03:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 03:31 IST
Congress Criticizes Pentagon for Delayed $400M Aid to Ukraine
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U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is under fire from Congress for delaying $400 million in aid to Ukraine, deferring the funds until fiscal year 2029. This decision comes as Ukraine faces critical shortages in its defense against Russian missile attacks.

The Pentagon's postponement has drawn bipartisan criticism, with some lawmakers decrying the slow rollout of support despite Congress backing the aid package last year. Sources report the funds have yet to be disbursed or obligated for contracts. In a meeting expected this week, Zelenskiy will urge President Trump to expedite assistance and finalize a drone deal.

Senate members view the Pentagon’s timeline as unusually protracted amid the persistent conflict with Russia. Previously, delays have stoked dissatisfaction among lawmakers, who stress the urgency of military aid. With Trump's term ending in 2029, questions linger over the future U.S. commitment to Ukraine without staunch advocates like the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

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