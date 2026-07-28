U.S. Senate Gathers for Momentous Meeting with Zelenskiy
The U.S. Senate's 100 members have been summoned for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Washington during the funeral for Senator Lindsey Graham. The Senate plans to vote on a sanctions bill against Russia, a policy pushed by Graham, amidst concerns over potential new powers for Trump.
- Country:
- United States
On Tuesday evening, the entirety of the U.S. Senate is set for a pivotal meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Washington. His visit coincides with the funeral events of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, according to two Senate aides.
One aide noted that during his stay, the Senate is likely to start voting on a significant sanctions bill against Russia. This proposed legislation, long championed by Graham, seeks to diminish revenues from Russia's energy sales, which fund its war on Ukraine. Despite a previous year-long delay, Graham's passing has accelerated attention on the bill.
However, adjustments have been made to the bill, reducing the tariff level from a previously proposed 500% to 100% to garner more support. Meanwhile, internal concerns grow over the possible expansion of powers for former President Trump if the bill passes.
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