White Phosphorus Leak Prompts Evacuation at South Korea's Osan Air Base

A leak of white phosphorus at South Korea's Osan Air Base has led to an evacuation advisory for nearby residents. The toxic substance is known for its use in weapons and can ignite upon exposure to oxygen, as per the World Health Organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 14:42 IST
White Phosphorus Leak Prompts Evacuation at South Korea's Osan Air Base
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A serious leak of white phosphorus occurred at Osan Air Base in South Korea, causing nearby residents to be advised to evacuate, the country's safety ministry reported on Tuesday.

The substance, which is highly toxic, is frequently used in weapons due to its capability to ignite upon contact with oxygen, the World Health Organization noted.

Efforts are underway to control the situation and ensure public safety in the affected area.

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