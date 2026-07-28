Evacuations Near U.S. Osan Air Base Due to White Phosphorus Leak
A white phosphorus leak at the U.S. Osan Air Base in South Korea prompted evacuations. Authorities quickly conducted decontamination, leading to the lifting of the evacuation advisory. White phosphorus is known for its high toxicity and can ignite upon contact with oxygen. No casualties were reported.
- Country:
- South Korea
Evacuations were ordered on Tuesday at the U.S. Osan Air Base in South Korea following a white phosphorus leak, South Korean authorities announced. The incident occurred south of Seoul, sparking immediate safety concerns from the government and residents alike.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the evacuation advisory for nearby communities was lifted following successful decontamination efforts conducted jointly by South Korean fire authorities and U.S. Forces Korea. The World Health Organization categorizes white phosphorus as a hazardous chemical, known to ignite when exposed to oxygen and often used in munitions.
Despite the significance of the leak, U.S. Forces Korea did not provide an immediate comment on the incident according to Yonhap news agency.
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