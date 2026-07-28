Europe Faces Unprecedented Wildfires Amid Blistering Heatwaves

Firefighters in France and Spain are engaged in a relentless battle against significant wildfires, which have prompted the largest evacuations in recent memory as the region deals with an unending series of heatwaves.

The flames, fueled by a sweltering and arid summer, persist despite efforts to take advantage of the temporarily favorable weather. Although France's Bordeaux area has seen some success in containing the fires, parts of Spain remain on high alert.

French President Emmanuel Macron has described the wildfires as the fiercest since World War II, highlighting the growing impact of climate change in accelerating such disasters. As temperatures continue to rise, authorities remain on edge, bracing for what lies ahead.