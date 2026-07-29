Escalating Tensions: Explosions at Egyptian Gas Port Amidst Middle East Conflict

Explosions rocked a natural gas loading port on the Mediterranean Sea in Egypt, as a U.S.-owned tanker was reportedly struck by a drone. British maritime security company Ambrey confirmed the attack, which suggests a potential spread of the Middle East conflict. The incident, affecting the Egyptian port of Damietta, resulted in a fire that spread to another vessel. The crew was evacuated, and the fire was brought under control, Ambrey stated.

No party immediately claimed responsibility. Coinciding with this event, U.S. and Saudi forces struck Iran-backed paramilitary groups in Iraq. President Donald Trump vowed strong retaliatory measures against Iran for recent attacks on U.S. troops. These developments caused oil prices to surge dramatically, with Brent crude futures rising over 8% to surpass $90 a barrel. The renewed violence follows five months of intermittent conflict, defying earlier expectations for a brief military campaign.

The joint U.S.-Saudi operations mark Saudi Arabia's public military alignment with Washington, potentially widening the conflict by engaging against Shi'ite Iranian proxies. The strikes killed and wounded numerous Iranian-backed fighters in Iraq, as Iran continues retaliatory actions and tensions rise in the region. Iraqi leaders face balancing complex diplomatic relations with Tehran and Washington amidst growing internal tensions.