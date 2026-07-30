Navigating Tensions: LNG Tankers Resume Passage Through Strait of Hormuz

A QatarEnergy LNG tanker, the Al Areesh, safely exited the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since early July amid regional tensions. The vessel is en route to Pakistan, marking a tentative resumption of critical LNG shipments through a vital global energy corridor amid ongoing geopolitical unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 13:01 IST
Navigating Tensions: LNG Tankers Resume Passage Through Strait of Hormuz
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A QatarEnergy-controlled LNG tanker, the Al Areesh, has successfully navigated out of the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first such exit since early July, according to data from analytics firms Kpler and LSEG. This maritime movement underscores a cautious resumption of operations in a region riddled with geopolitical tension.

The Al Areesh, having loaded its cargo at Qatar's Ras Laffan terminal between July 4 and July 6, departed the strait on July 29. The vessel is now on course for Pakistan's Port Qasim, with an estimated arrival date of July 31. This marked the first exit of a QatarEnergy-controlled LNG tanker since the Al Rekayyat incident in early July.

Iran's Fars news agency confirmed the passage, stating that the tanker was allowed to traverse the Iran-designated route in the Strait of Hormuz with permission. Despite these developments, the region remains tense, impacting global oil and LNG supplies. Data indicates that previous and simultaneous vessel activities further reflect the complex dynamics and risks impacting this crucial energy corridor.

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