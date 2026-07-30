QatarEnergy LNG Tanker Makes Notable Journey through Strait of Hormuz

The QatarEnergy LNG tanker, Al Areesh, has successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first exit by such a vessel since July 11, according to ship-tracking data. This movement highlights ongoing developments in this vital maritime corridor.

Data from analytics firms Kpler and LSEG reveal that the Al Areesh loaded its cargo at Qatar's Ras Laffan terminal and is now en route to Port Qasim, Pakistan, with an anticipated arrival on July 31. This is the first QatarEnergy-controlled vessel seen departing since the incident involving the Al Rekayyat earlier this month.

Amidst these movements, Kpler and LSEG also reported heightened shipping activity, including ADNOC Gas vessels and possible disruptions due to security issues around the Bab el-Mandeb strait, emphasizing the delicate balance required for energy transit routes.