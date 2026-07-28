Springboks Gear Up for Argentina Test: A Prelude to New Zealand Series

South Africa's rugby team, the Springboks, is set to face Argentina on August 8, building momentum with returning players for a home series against New Zealand. Key players like Siya Kolisi and Handre Pollard are expected back. The team aims to finalize its World Cup squad through strategic planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 19:26 IST
Springboks Gear Up for Argentina Test: A Prelude to New Zealand Series
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  • South Africa

The Springboks are using their test match against Argentina on August 8 as a preparation stage for the upcoming four-game series against New Zealand. With key players like Siya Kolisi and Handre Pollard making a return from injuries, the team is strategizing for their World Cup campaign.

Despite traveling without Ox Nche and Franco Mostert, the Springboks see this test as an opportunity for their seasoned players to gain crucial game time. Coach Erasmus emphasized the importance of planning for the Rugby World Cup while balancing immediate challenges.

Argentina, known for their ability to challenge top teams, presents a formidable opponent, having selected a squad balanced with experience and emerging talent. The Springboks will announce their squad for Argentina on Saturday.

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