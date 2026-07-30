Ukraine's Grain Gamble: Navigating Growth Amidst Conflict

Ukraine's agricultural sector is poised for growth as the 2026 grain and oilseed crop is projected to hit 84.6 million metric tons, an increase driven by favorable climate conditions.

This optimistic output forecast, announced by the nation’s association of grain producers and exporters, suggests potential exports of nearly 52 million tons in the 2026/27 season, including 18 million tons of wheat. However, escalating Russian attacks on Black Sea ports have considerably strained Ukraine's export infrastructure.

Despite the challenges, Ukraine continues to hold its position as a major contributor to Europe's grain market, with corn and wheat being the primary crops planted. So far, the 2025/26 season has seen exports of 34.4 million tons of grain.