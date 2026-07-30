EU Bolsters Ukraine's Defense with €3.47 Billion Infusion

The European Union has announced a significant financial bolstering of Ukraine's defense systems, disbursing €3.47 billion for the purchase of drones, missiles, air defense systems, and fighter jets. This forms part of the broader €90 billion loan package previously sanctioned by the EU leaders.

This latest installment is a continuation of the EU's committed support to Ukraine, following earlier financial assistance, including a €3.2 billion installment on June 25 and a €3.9 billion release on June 30, specifically aimed at enhancing drone capabilities.

The ongoing financial contributions underscore the EU's strategic interest in reinforcing Ukraine's defense infrastructure amid the backdrop of sustained regional tensions. The financial exchange rate stands, with $1 equaling approximately 0.8722 euros.