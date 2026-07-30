Wildfire in Eastern England Sparks Concerns but Nuclear Sites Safe

A wildfire in eastern England is posing one of the toughest challenges for local fire services without threatening nearby nuclear facilities.

Officials confirmed that EDF's Sizewell B and the under-construction Sizewell C sites are not at risk, despite the fire's proximity. No operational disruptions have been reported, and water barriers are believed to provide additional safety.

Authorities, including Housing Minister Angela Rayner, continue monitoring the situation, prepared to provide support if required. Evacuations and road closures have been implemented in nearby areas, but changing wind patterns are not expected to redirect the flames towards the nuclear plants.