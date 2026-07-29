Inferno by the Coast: Bordeaux Battles Raging Wildfires

Firefighters in France have successfully kept a major wildfire, situated west of Bordeaux, under control overnight despite looming threats of rising temperatures and winds expected to rekindle the blaze on Wednesday.

According to Sophie Brocas, Prefect of the Gironde department, the fire, which has already razed 42,000 hectares of primarily pine forests after a severe dry spell, saw several flare-ups overnight that were promptly managed.

With another heatwave poised to exacerbate the situation, authorities have evacuated around 220,000 people as precautionary measures while fire crews, with European support, continue to battle France's unprecedented wildfire season.