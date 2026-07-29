Inferno by the Coast: Bordeaux Battles Raging Wildfires

A massive wildfire west of Bordeaux is under control but poses a continuing threat as rising temperatures and winds are expected to fan the flames. The fire has already devastated 42,000 hectares and forced the evacuation of 220,000 people, while weather conditions remain volatile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 11:58 IST
Inferno by the Coast: Bordeaux Battles Raging Wildfires
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  • Country:
  • France

Firefighters in France have successfully kept a major wildfire, situated west of Bordeaux, under control overnight despite looming threats of rising temperatures and winds expected to rekindle the blaze on Wednesday.

According to Sophie Brocas, Prefect of the Gironde department, the fire, which has already razed 42,000 hectares of primarily pine forests after a severe dry spell, saw several flare-ups overnight that were promptly managed.

With another heatwave poised to exacerbate the situation, authorities have evacuated around 220,000 people as precautionary measures while fire crews, with European support, continue to battle France's unprecedented wildfire season.

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