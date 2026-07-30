Hungary Seeks Voluntary Electricity Cuts Amid Heatwave
Hungary is asking large electricity consumers, including battery and car manufacturers, to voluntarily reduce their energy usage between 5 PM and 10 PM during a heatwave. This comes as Prime Minister Peter Magyar warns of potential power shortages due to a shutdown of the Paks nuclear plant and increased demand.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary is urging large electricity consumers, such as battery and car manufacturers, to voluntarily cut back on their energy usage during the evening hours due to an ongoing heatwave. The request comes amid concerns about potential power shortages.
Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced the measure on Thursday, citing the temporary shutdown of the Paks nuclear plant and an anticipated 20% increase in electricity demand during peak evening hours as primary causes for concern.
The government hopes to avert a "critical" power situation by Monday, as demand soars with rising temperatures. Ensuring electricity supply stability during this period is of utmost importance to the Hungarian government.
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