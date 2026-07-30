Southern Europe Battles Devastating Wildfires amid Record Heat

Southern Europe is in the grip of devastating wildfires, driven by extreme heat, dry vegetation, and powerful winds. While Spain has managed to bring one blaze under control, new threats loom as wildfires continue to rage across the region. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has lowered the emergency level for a major fire but cautioned that the danger persists with several active blazes in the country.

In France, authorities have arrested two individuals on suspicion of arson as firefighters managed to contain a vast fire near Bordeaux. Meanwhile, in Greece, wildfires have claimed the lives of three firefighters and forced evacuations of both residents and tourists, with dramatic rescues taking place by sea. Lia Galata, a tourism worker on Crete, recounted her escape from flames and smoke, describing the harrowing experience of fleeing for safety.

Europe, the fastest-warming continent, is experiencing an unusually severe wildfire season, surpassing the record-breaking year of 2025. The relentless heat and wildfires have contributed to numerous heat-related deaths, with Germany reporting 9,800 fatalities so far this year. The extreme weather underscores the urgent need for Europe to address the growing impacts of climate change.