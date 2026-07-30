Hungary's Paks Nuclear Plant Faces Shutdown Over Low Water Levels

Hungary's Paks nuclear plant is on the brink of a complete shutdown due to the critically low water levels in the Danube River, its primary source of cooling water. The Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, announced this possibility as early as Thursday or Friday, citing information from MTI.

Currently, the plant is functioning at less than half its operational capacity, a situation directly linked to the diminishing water levels. This development presents a significant concern for Hungary's energy infrastructure, necessitating immediate attention and possible intervention by authorities.

Given its reliance on the Danube, the situation underscores the vulnerability of energy systems to environmental factors, urging policy makers to explore sustainable and resilient alternatives for future energy security.