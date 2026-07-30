Ghana's Cocoa Crisis: A Bitter Forecast for 2026/27 Season

Ghana's cocoa production is anticipated to drop by at least 16% in the 2026/27 season due to El Niño conditions, excessive rainfall, and diseases. COCOBOD, the nation's market regulator, attributes the decline to these environmental factors and the cocoa tree's natural cycle, alongside illegal mining activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 23:23 IST
Ghana's Cocoa Crisis: A Bitter Forecast for 2026/27 Season
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Ghana's cocoa production is projected to decline by over 16% during the 2026 to 2027 season, attributed to adverse weather conditions and plant diseases, according to COCOBOD. The authority emphasized that El Niño-induced weather patterns, along with heavy rains in May and June, have significantly impacted crop yield.

The Western and Western North regions, Ghana's key cocoa producing areas, are experiencing reduced cherelle loads due to swollen shoot disease and aging cocoa farms. Illegal gold mining, known locally as galamsey, further exacerbates the issue with farms being converted for mining purposes, reducing available land for cocoa cultivation.

To mitigate these challenges, COCOBOD has initiated rehabilitation of infected farms and increased efforts in insecticide and fungicide spraying. They have also relaunched a nationwide free fertiliser distribution scheme aimed at sustaining productivity in the upcoming crop cycle, as neighboring Ivory Coast also faces similar production drops.

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