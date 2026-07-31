South Korea records highest-ever temperature of 41.4 C as heatwave intensifies

South Korea recorded its highest temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius in Yangsan, surpassing the previous national record of 41.0 degrees Celsius set in 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 12:29 IST
South Korea records highest-ever temperature of 41.4 C as heatwave intensifies
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea recorded its highest temperature ​on Friday since modern weather ​observations began, as a prolonged ‌heatwave ​pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for a third straight day in parts of the country. The ‌record was set in the southeastern city of Yangsan, where temperatures reached 41.4 C at 1:40 p.m. (0440 GMT), according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). The reading surpassed the ‌previous national record of 41.0 C set in Hongcheon in August 2018.

Yangsan ‌has now recorded temperatures above 40 C for three consecutive days amid an intense heatwave affecting much of the country. The KMA has issued its highest-level heatwave warning for parts of South ⁠Gyeongsang ​Province, including Yangsan, ⁠while heatwave advisories and warnings remain in effect across most of South Korea.

"KMA data records using ⁠the ASOS observing system began in 1973, and the 41.4 degrees measured in Yangsan ​is the highest temperature observed in our records since then," a KMA spokesperson ⁠said. The KMA said the extreme heat across the country was caused by the simultaneous influence ⁠of ​the North Pacific High and the Tibetan High pressure systems, which have covered the Korean Peninsula like a lid, trapping heat and allowing temperatures ⁠to build across much of the country while limiting cloud cover.

Forecasters are also ⁠monitoring Typhoon Dolphin ⁠in the western Pacific, whose eventual track could influence weather conditions over the Korean Peninsula next week, although its impact on ‌the ongoing ‌heatwave remains uncertain.

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