Typhoon Dolphin Wreaks Havoc Across Asia

Typhoon Dolphin has severely impacted Japan's Okinawa and Kagoshima, injuring six and cutting power to thousands. China braces for landfall, issuing multiple alerts and halting ports and flights. Forecasts predict hazardous conditions over the weekend, affecting eastern China, Taiwan, and disrupting regional transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 16:48 IST
Typhoon Dolphin Wreaks Havoc Across Asia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Typhoon Dolphin battered Japan’s southern Okinawa prefecture on Saturday, causing injuries and widespread power outages across numerous buildings. In anticipation of the storm, China closed ports and ferries along its eastern coast. Among the injured, five elderly individuals in Okinawa suffered from non-life-threatening wounds, primarily due to strong winds.

In Japan, nearly 39,000 buildings faced power cuts in Kagoshima, with an additional 12,000 affected in Okinawa. Airlines ANA and Japan Airlines cancelled flights to and from Okinawa, as the storm packed winds up to 162 kph (90 mph). The main impact regions include Okinawa and Amami Island.

As Typhoon Dolphin approaches China, authorities categorized it as an orange-category typhoon, prompting emergency responses for potential flooding and landslides. The storm is expected to hit between Zhoushan and Fuding cities, while eastern parts of China are bracing for heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend.

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