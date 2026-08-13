Bangladesh's Energy Crisis: Navigating Power Cuts Amid Gas Shortages
Bangladesh is implementing stricter electricity conservation strategies in response to ongoing gas shortages and power outages. These challenges are worsened by the broader consequences of the Iran crisis, prompting urgent measures to stabilize the energy sector.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh is ramping up its electricity-saving efforts as the nation contends with significant gas shortages and power outages.
The ongoing energy crisis is compounded by the broader repercussions of the conflict in Iran, influencing Bangladesh's ability to sustain its power needs.
In response, the government has announced austere measures to conserve electricity, aiming to stabilize the country's energy supply in these challenging times.
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