Global Oil Crisis: Refining Industry on the Brink Amid Iran War

The Iran war severely impacts global oil refining, causing prolonged high diesel and gasoline prices. Despite adapting to crude supply losses, refining faces constraints, intensifying energy-driven inflation. Global refinery runs dropped significantly amid reduced demand, reflecting supply-demand imbalance. The geopolitical uncertainty exacerbates predictions of a sustained energy crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 15:31 IST
Global Oil Crisis: Refining Industry on the Brink Amid Iran War
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The ongoing Iran war has pushed the global oil refining industry to its limits, raising concerns that diesel and gasoline prices may remain high for years. The global energy inflation shock shows no signs of abating, despite oil markets adapting well to the sudden loss of a significant portion of global crude supplies originating from the Middle East during the conflict.

Unlike crude markets, the refining sector faces more severe constraints. European diesel prices have surged over 70% since the war began, while U.S. gasoline prices climbed about 60%. A notable drop in refining output has exacerbated this situation, with the war eliminating over 20% of the Middle East's refining capacity. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions further strained the market by targeting Russia's energy infrastructure, affecting global supply dynamics.

Even a potential diplomatic easing between Washington and Tehran might not alleviate refined product market pressures quickly, as the damage to Gulf refineries persists. With global inventory recovery predicted to face slow progress, the world braces for possible long-term energy inflation. Energy markets continue to navigate these uncertainties, with refining demand pressures likely persisting for the foreseeable future.

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