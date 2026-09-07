Tensions Rise in Strait of Hormuz After Attack on Saudi Tanker

A Saudi-owned tanker, Sidr, was attacked by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to the evacuation of 16 crew members by Oman. The attack, which resulted in the deaths of two Filipino seafarers, has heightened tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 16:15 IST
Tensions Rise in Strait of Hormuz After Attack on Saudi Tanker
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A Saudi-owned oil tanker named Sidr was attacked by Iran while transiting the contentious Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement posted by Oman's Maritime Security Centre on X. Sixteen crew members were evacuated from the Sidr after the incident.

The maritime confrontation involved the Sidr, one of two supertankers owned by Saudi Arabia's national shipping company Bahri. The incident resulted in the tragic loss of two Filipino seafarers, elevating worries about regional security.

Saudi Arabia confirmed the attack and the subsequent fatalities last Wednesday, highlighting the vulnerability of vessels navigating this crucial oil transit route. The episode underscores mounting tension in the already volatile waterway.

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