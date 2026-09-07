UAE's Strategic Shift: Securing Energy Amidst Escalating Tensions

The UAE is developing alternative routes for energy exports to prevent them from being affected by tensions with Iran. Anwar Gargash highlighted the impact of the conflict, noting the country’s efforts to boost port capacity and trade routes. He also criticized the Gulf states’ lack of collective response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 14:15 IST
UAE's Strategic Shift: Securing Energy Amidst Escalating Tensions
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The United Arab Emirates is strategically developing alternative routes for its energy exports to safeguard against vulnerabilities amid ongoing tensions with Iran, as revealed by UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash on Monday.

The conflict has hit Gulf states hard, including the UAE, which has faced missile attacks from Tehran. Gargash emphasized that the nation's economy, reliant on oil exports, cannot be compromised. The UAE is boosting port capacity, expanding pipelines, railways, and trade routes for reliable energy export corridors.

While Gargash believes that diplomatic relations with Iran could eventually be restored, rebuilding trust will be a lengthy process. He also criticized Gulf states' ineffective collective action against Iran's regional aggression, urging for a more united strategy.

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