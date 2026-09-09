Legal Battle Heats Up Over Abandoned Oil Wells in Alberta

Alberta landowners are taking legal action against the province's energy regulator for allegedly underfunding a program designed to protect the public from the financial burden of cleaning up abandoned oil and gas wells.

This move culminates years of tension between farmers, ranchers, and energy producers in Alberta, Canada's main energy-producing region. The legal challenge scrutinizes the Alberta Energy Regulator's commitment to enforcing environmental regulations while both Canadian and Alberta governments aim to increase domestic oil production amid growing trade tensions with the U.S.

The lawsuit, filed by two landowners, alongside the Alberta Surface Rights Federation and the Polluter Pay Federation, requests a judicial review of the regulator's legal duties to hold the industry accountable for orphan well cleanup costs, which have surged to an estimated C$1.66 billion.