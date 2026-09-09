Argentina Targets Falkland Oil Explorers with Sanctions

Argentina is pursuing sanctions against 60 individuals and companies for illegal oil exploration in the Falkland Islands. This action follows President Javier Milei’s declaration to penalize firms operating in the contested area, escalating a long-standing territorial dispute with Britain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 02:54 IST
Argentina Targets Falkland Oil Explorers with Sanctions
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Argentina has launched sanctions against 60 individuals and companies for illegal oil exploration activities in the Falkland Islands. This move comes after President Javier Milei announced intentions to penalize those involved in such operations, reinforcing Argentina's sovereignty claims over the British territory.

The sanctions include a criminal complaint against Israeli energy company Navitas Petroleum and its affiliates, accused of violating Argentine law by holding British-issued hydrocarbon licenses. The legal complaint, submitted by Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno, marks an escalation in the sovereignty dispute between Argentina and Britain.

Companies like Navitas and Rockhopper, involved in the Sea Lion oil project, insist their licenses are valid and backed by UK support. However, Argentina's government is actively listing and targeting these companies for potential sanctions, though specifics remain unspecified.

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