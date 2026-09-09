Germany's Stand: A Push for Defense Industry Involvement

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has urged Ukraine to purchase more weapons from German producers, linking Berlin's support for Kyiv to economic gains. Amid rising tensions with Moscow over an alleged drone attack, Wadephul emphasized the need to involve Germany's defense industry in Ukraine's procurement processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 02:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 02:48 IST
Germany's Stand: A Push for Defense Industry Involvement

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has called on Ukraine to increase its procurement of weapons from German companies. In a statement to Bild newspaper, Wadephul highlighted that Germany's role as Kyiv's largest donor gives it the right to expect economic reciprocity, notably support for its defense industry.

This call for increased collaboration comes after Germany accused Russia of an attempted attack on Leipzig/Halle airport in August, escalating tensions further. Russia has denied such allegations, but Germany responded by shutting down the Russian consulate in Bonn and a cultural center in Berlin.

Amid these developments, Wadephul emphasized that Ukrainian men of military age currently in Germany should return home to support their country. Berlin has offered assistance to Ukrainian authorities in identifying these individuals.

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