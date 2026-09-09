South Korea Dispatches Second Team for Nepal Relief Effort

South Korea is sending a second team of emergency relief workers to Nepal, according to the Yonhap News Agency. The South Korean Foreign Ministry has yet to provide further details. This deployment underscores the nation's commitment to international aid and support during crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:01 IST
South Korea Dispatches Second Team for Nepal Relief Effort
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South Korea is mobilizing a second team of emergency relief workers to aid Nepal, as reported by the Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.

The initiative comes as part of South Korea's ongoing efforts to support international communities in times of crisis.

While the South Korean Foreign Ministry has declined immediate comment on the specifics, the deployment marks another step in fostering global cooperation and assistance.

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