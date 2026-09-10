Russia's Renewed Assault on Ukrainian Oilseed Plants

Russia has resumed attacks on Ukraine's vital oilseed processing infrastructure, targeting a significant plant in Dnipro owned by Bunge. This impacts Ukraine's standing as a leading sunflower oil exporter. The ongoing conflict disrupts production and export activities crucial to Ukraine's economy, with significant revenue fluctuations noted over recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 17:11 IST
Russia's Renewed Assault on Ukrainian Oilseed Plants

Russia has started targeting key oilseed processing plants in Ukraine, with a major attack reported in Dnipro at a facility owned by global agribusiness giant Bunge.

Prior to the conflict, Ukraine led the world in sunflower oil exports. However, the ongoing war has caused significant disruptions, leading to a notable drop in export revenue from $7 billion in 2021 to $5.2 billion in 2025, as per government figures.

Despite frequent attacks on infrastructure, analysts forecast a recovery in sunflower oil output, with expectations of increased production and exports in the coming years. Ukraine's agriculture sector remains resilient amid ongoing adversities.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026