Russia's Renewed Assault on Ukrainian Oilseed Plants

Russia has started targeting key oilseed processing plants in Ukraine, with a major attack reported in Dnipro at a facility owned by global agribusiness giant Bunge.

Prior to the conflict, Ukraine led the world in sunflower oil exports. However, the ongoing war has caused significant disruptions, leading to a notable drop in export revenue from $7 billion in 2021 to $5.2 billion in 2025, as per government figures.

Despite frequent attacks on infrastructure, analysts forecast a recovery in sunflower oil output, with expectations of increased production and exports in the coming years. Ukraine's agriculture sector remains resilient amid ongoing adversities.