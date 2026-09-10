Russia's Renewed Assault on Ukrainian Oilseed Plants
Russia has resumed attacks on Ukraine's vital oilseed processing infrastructure, targeting a significant plant in Dnipro owned by Bunge. This impacts Ukraine's standing as a leading sunflower oil exporter. The ongoing conflict disrupts production and export activities crucial to Ukraine's economy, with significant revenue fluctuations noted over recent years.
Russia has started targeting key oilseed processing plants in Ukraine, with a major attack reported in Dnipro at a facility owned by global agribusiness giant Bunge.
Prior to the conflict, Ukraine led the world in sunflower oil exports. However, the ongoing war has caused significant disruptions, leading to a notable drop in export revenue from $7 billion in 2021 to $5.2 billion in 2025, as per government figures.
Despite frequent attacks on infrastructure, analysts forecast a recovery in sunflower oil output, with expectations of increased production and exports in the coming years. Ukraine's agriculture sector remains resilient amid ongoing adversities.