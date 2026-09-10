Barbecue Charcoal Controversy: Deforestation and Trade Tensions

British retailers, including big names like B&Q and Waitrose, are entangled in a controversy over selling barbecue charcoal linked to deforestation in Paraguay's Gran Chaco. Findings by Global Witness allege that the charcoal originates from trees cut to expand farmland, with Taruma being a key supplier.

The Gran Chaco is the second-largest forested area in South America, shared by Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil, and Bolivia. Waitrose has defended its practices, claiming adherence to the Forest Stewardship Council's standards, while B&Q has remained silent on the issue.

Concerns grow over Paraguay's attempts to secure favorable trade deals with the EU amidst high deforestation rates. New measures are awaited, with the EU poised to enforce stricter deforestation laws this December, potentially impacting Paraguay's trade aspirations in the agro-forestry sector.