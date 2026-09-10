Barbecue Charcoal Controversy: Deforestation and Trade Tensions

Major British retailers are under scrutiny for selling barbecue charcoal sourced from deforested regions of Paraguay's Gran Chaco. An investigation by Global Witness uncovered links to the Paraguayan forestry company Taruma, amidst concerns about environmental impacts and trade implications under the EU-Mercosur agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 23:08 IST
Barbecue Charcoal Controversy: Deforestation and Trade Tensions
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British retailers, including big names like B&Q and Waitrose, are entangled in a controversy over selling barbecue charcoal linked to deforestation in Paraguay's Gran Chaco. Findings by Global Witness allege that the charcoal originates from trees cut to expand farmland, with Taruma being a key supplier.

The Gran Chaco is the second-largest forested area in South America, shared by Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil, and Bolivia. Waitrose has defended its practices, claiming adherence to the Forest Stewardship Council's standards, while B&Q has remained silent on the issue.

Concerns grow over Paraguay's attempts to secure favorable trade deals with the EU amidst high deforestation rates. New measures are awaited, with the EU poised to enforce stricter deforestation laws this December, potentially impacting Paraguay's trade aspirations in the agro-forestry sector.

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