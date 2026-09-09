From Calm to Chaos: Bush's Unforgettable 9/11 Journey

President George W. Bush was jogging on a Florida golf course early on September 11, 2001, when routine events turned historic. As the day unfolded at Emma E. Booker School, the world watched in horror as the 9/11 attacks began, marking a turning point in American history and Bush's presidency.

Amidst attending to schoolchildren in Sarasota, Florida, Bush first witnessed news of the World Trade Center attack. Moments later, with the second hit, the reality of 'America under attack' set in. The ensuing days showed Bush grappling with shock, anger, and a firm resolve to retaliate and protect the nation.

In response, the administration faced scrutiny over security and foreign policy strategies, notably including the controversial Iraq War. On the 25th anniversary, former President Bush reflects on these transformative events, sharing his experiences and expressions of leadership during one of America's darkest days.