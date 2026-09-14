Pashupatinath Temple's Silent Teej Fest Amidst Bhotekoshi Floods

The Pashupatinath Temple, a spiritual epicenter in Nepal, is witnessing an uncharacteristically subdued Teej festival this year. The temple, once bustling with throngs of joyous devotees during the celebrations, now stands quieter as Nepal grapples with the devastating aftermath of the recent Bhotekoshi floods.

Unprecedented calamities have cast a shadow over festivities as the community struggles to preserve cherished traditions. Sita Khanal Bhattarai, a devoted worshiper, shared the somber reality, stating that without the usual vibrancy, devotees proceed with rituals amidst scattered attendance and canceled events. She emphasized the enduring importance of these practices despite the adversity surrounding them.

The floods, having claimed at least 1,392 lives and leaving over 5000 missing, have deeply affected the nation. While the festival's rituals persist, they reflect a nation in mourning, hoping for divine intervention to prevent future tragedies. Observance of this important cultural event continues with heartfelt appeals for a prosperous and peaceful future.