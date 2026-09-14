India Empowers Nepal with Emergency Power Export

India has authorized electricity export up to 654 megawatts to Nepal for 18 hours daily until December 31. This decision follows a severe flood in Nepal that damaged its hydropower facilities. The initiative aims to support Nepal in overcoming its current energy crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 13:50 IST
India Empowers Nepal with Emergency Power Export
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In a critical move, India has sanctioned the export of electricity to Nepal for 18 hours daily until the end of the year. This decision comes in response to last month's devastating floods in the Himalayan nation that severely damaged its hydropower stations.

The Indian power ministry confirmed on Monday that approval has been granted for up to 654 megawatts of electricity to be exported. The initiative is designed to help Nepal manage its current energy crisis, as the country struggles to overcome the aftermath of the natural disaster.

The move exemplifies regional cooperation and aims to alleviate the significant power shortages that Nepal is currently facing, highlighting India's commitment to supporting its neighboring countries during times of need.

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