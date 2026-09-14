The Kremlin announced on Monday that the global energy market situation is deteriorating, primarily due to instability in the Middle East.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that an export ban on diesel is a strategic move intended to benefit Russia's domestic market. He responded to a query regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's appeal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to stop targeting Russian diesel infrastructure.

Moscow has welcomed Trump's proposition and Peskov indicated that once domestic fuel supplies stabilize, Russian officials will explore the possibility of resuming diesel exports.