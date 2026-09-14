Kremlin's Move to Stabilize Domestic Diesel Market Amid Global Tensions

The Kremlin cites worsening global energy conditions, exacerbated by Middle Eastern instability, as the reason for its diesel export ban, aimed at boosting Russia's domestic market. In response to President Trump's request to halt strikes on Russian diesel infrastructure, the Kremlin expresses willingness to discuss export resumption after stabilizing domestic supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 15:21 IST
Kremlin's Move to Stabilize Domestic Diesel Market Amid Global Tensions
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The Kremlin announced on Monday that the global energy market situation is deteriorating, primarily due to instability in the Middle East.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that an export ban on diesel is a strategic move intended to benefit Russia's domestic market. He responded to a query regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's appeal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to stop targeting Russian diesel infrastructure.

Moscow has welcomed Trump's proposition and Peskov indicated that once domestic fuel supplies stabilize, Russian officials will explore the possibility of resuming diesel exports.

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